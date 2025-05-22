“The crowd's energy is truly amazing” - Yuki Yoza excited to perform inside the storied halls of Lumpinee Stadium 

27-year-old Japanese kickboxing star and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza is ready to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend, and he cannot wait to step on the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium.

Yoza will debut at the storied venue on Friday against a live opponent, and the Japanese veteran expects a raucous crowd.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Yoza talked about competing at Lumpinee for the first time.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Yes, actually it is. I've always had this image of it being an incredible Muay Thai venue, and I never thought I'd have the opportunity to fight in such a place. The crowd's energy is truly amazing, so I want to excite both the Lumpinee Stadium audience and ONE Championship fans with my fight."

Yuki Yoza is set to face dangerous Russian knockout artist 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.

The two lock horns in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing duel at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 23rd.

Yuki Yoza says Elbrus Osmanov's style plays right into his strengths: "I think this is a great matchup for me"

Japanese star Yuki Yoza believes he may have Elbrus Osmanov's number when he meets the Russian star at ONE Friday Fights 109.

He told ONE Championship:

"He really gives me that 'Russian karate fighter' impression. He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he's physically strong in a straightforward way. I'm very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me."

