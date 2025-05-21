Yuki Yoza says nobody can match his grueling intensity in the gym: “I could probably do it endlessly"

27-year-old former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza of Japan boasts of an unlimited gas tank ahead of his ONE Championship debut.

Known for his aggressive, all-out style, Yoza will make his first appearance in the ONE Championship ring this weekend, and he wants to show fans exactly what he can do in there.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Yoza talked about his unbridled energy ahead of his next fight.

The 27-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"For example, during sparring sessions, people ask me, 'Are you still going?' Combat sports are what I enjoy most, so I think I could probably do it endlessly."

Yuki Yoza is ready for his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut, when he faces off against dangerous Russian adversary 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.

The two go to war in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing contest at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Yuki Yoza has his sights set on ONE Championship gold: "I want to focus on the kickboxing belt"

ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza has eyes on capturing the prestigious ONE world title ahead of his promotional debut this Friday.

The 27-year-old is not open to entertaining any other thought until he achieves his goal.

He told South China Morning Post:

"For now, I want to focus on the kickboxing belt. Everything else, I’d think about that after I get the belt."

Yoza added that he is excited to join teammates Masaaki Noiri and Takeru Segawa in ONE:

"Whenever I accompanied them for their previous fights in ONE Championship, I imagined myself being here. So, I’m glad it's finally here."

