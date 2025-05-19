“Noiri will win ten times” - Yuki Yoza believes the results will be the same if Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai fight again

Japanese striking veteran and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza simply does not believe that a rematch between Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai PK Saenchai would produce a different result.
Noiri stopped Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, inside of three rounds at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.
It was a shocking result because Tawanchai had never been stopped in ONE Championship before, and was a heavy favorite heading into that matchup.
Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza said there was no way his Team Vasileus teammate would lose to Tawanchai, even if they ran it back.
Yoza said:
"For sure. If they fight ten times, Noiri will win ten times."
With the victory, Noiri sets the stage for a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against 'regular champion' Superbon.
Yuki Yoza takes on Elbrus Osmanov in highly anticipated ONE Championship debut
Yuki Yoza is gearing up to make his much-awaited ONE Championship debut against Russian knockout artist 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.
The two go to war at the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 109, which is set to go down live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23rd, in Asia primetime.
