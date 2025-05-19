“Noiri will win ten times” - Yuki Yoza believes the results will be the same if Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai fight again

Japanese striking veteran and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza simply does not believe that a rematch between Masaaki Noiri and Tawanchai PK Saenchai would produce a different result.

Ad

Noiri stopped Tawanchai, the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, inside of three rounds at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March to capture the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

It was a shocking result because Tawanchai had never been stopped in ONE Championship before, and was a heavy favorite heading into that matchup.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza said there was no way his Team Vasileus teammate would lose to Tawanchai, even if they ran it back.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Yoza said:

"For sure. If they fight ten times, Noiri will win ten times."

Ad

With the victory, Noiri sets the stage for a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification bout against 'regular champion' Superbon.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand at watch.onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza takes on Elbrus Osmanov in highly anticipated ONE Championship debut

Yuki Yoza is gearing up to make his much-awaited ONE Championship debut against Russian knockout artist 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

The two go to war at the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 109, which is set to go down live from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23rd, in Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's ONE Championship debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.