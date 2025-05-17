“I don’t see him as an easy opponent” - Yuki Yoza says Muay Thai specialist Jonathan Haggerty has adapted well to kickboxing

Japanese striking veteran and former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza is getting ready to make his ONE Championship debut, but already, the kickboxing icon has his sights set on some big names in the world's largest martial arts organization.

One of those names is none other than ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Yoza feels Haggerty, who is the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, has adapted his skills quite nicely to kickboxing, and the Japanese star views the Brit as a viable foe.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza shared his thoughts on the former two-sport world champion.

Yoza said of 'The General':

"If you see his previous fight against Wei Rui, he was able to show and prove how good he was at kickboxing. So I don’t see him as an easy opponent. But I want to show that I’m better than Jonathan if we fight."

Yoza is getting ready to step into the ONE Championship ring for the very first time in a couple of weeks.

Yuki Yoza set for ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese superstar and former regional kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza is set to make his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization when he faces Russia's Elbrus 'The Samurai' Osmanov.

The two lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 109, which is set to broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on ONE Championship's official mobile app, the promotion's YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

