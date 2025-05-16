Japanese striking star Yuki Yoza reveals his dream fight in ONE Championship: “It would be an honor to face him”

Yuki Yoza has grand designs on taking over ONE Championship as the promotion's best kickboxer. The Japanese knockout artist is widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world, having dominated the regional circuit in Japan before taking the K-1 lightweight belt.
But after signing on to join the world's largest martial arts organization in recent weeks, Yoza says he's got some potential opponents he wants to face in ONE Championship.
One of them is former bantamweight Muay Thai king and reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.
Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza dropped Superlek's name as one of his dream fights in ONE.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
He said:
"Superlek is a legend. It would be an honor to face him."
Needless to say, Yoza is definitely on the fast track to greatness, and should he emerge victorious in his ONE Championship debut, it would send a very clear message that he's not messing around. A bout with Superlek could be in the offing soon enough.
Yuki Yoza to make highly anticipated promotional debut against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109
Yuki Yoza will make his much-awaited ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109, where he is set to face Russian star Elbrus 'The Samurai' Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing fight.
The two throw down live on Asia primetime at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23.
Fans in the United States and Canada can log on to watch.onefc.com to catch all the action live and absolutely free, or visit ONE Championship's official YouTube channel for a free livestream.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.