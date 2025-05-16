Japanese striking star Yuki Yoza reveals his dream fight in ONE Championship: “It would be an honor to face him”

Yuki Yoza has grand designs on taking over ONE Championship as the promotion's best kickboxer. The Japanese knockout artist is widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world, having dominated the regional circuit in Japan before taking the K-1 lightweight belt.

Ad

But after signing on to join the world's largest martial arts organization in recent weeks, Yoza says he's got some potential opponents he wants to face in ONE Championship.

One of them is former bantamweight Muay Thai king and reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Yoza dropped Superlek's name as one of his dream fights in ONE.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"Superlek is a legend. It would be an honor to face him."

Needless to say, Yoza is definitely on the fast track to greatness, and should he emerge victorious in his ONE Championship debut, it would send a very clear message that he's not messing around. A bout with Superlek could be in the offing soon enough.

Yuki Yoza to make highly anticipated promotional debut against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109

Yuki Yoza will make his much-awaited ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109, where he is set to face Russian star Elbrus 'The Samurai' Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing fight.

Ad

The two throw down live on Asia primetime at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can log on to watch.onefc.com to catch all the action live and absolutely free, or visit ONE Championship's official YouTube channel for a free livestream.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Yuki Yoza's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.