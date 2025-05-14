"Always fun to watch" - Jonathan Di Bella eager to see how Yuki Yoza fares in his ONE Championship debut on May 23

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is looking forward to watching Japanese striking gem Yuki Yoza open his promotional account at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23.

Ad

Emanating live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former K-1 champion debuts on the global stage of martial arts in a bantamweight kickboxing joust alongside undefeated Russian sensation Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian-Italian striking maestro had this to say about Yoza's impending debut and why he's beyond pumped to see the knockout machine deliver big time under the ONE Championship banner:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Yuki Yoza is one of those guys who's always fun to watch. He's a great fighter, and we'd see how he does in ONE. I'm excited to see," he shared, though he refused to predict who comes out on top in this guaranteed barnburner at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Ad

"I don't know, man. Those are good fights. Anything can happen in those top fights."

Di Bella was last in action in a victorious outing against Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172, a win that earned him the interim crown and a world title unification war against divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

As for Yuki Yoza, the Japanese knockout merchant arrives in the promotion off a fantastic third-round knockout of former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Petchyindee in September last year.

Ad

The 27-year-old rides a lengthy 10-fight winning streak heading into his promotional bow, but he can expect to be tested to the fullest against Osmanov.

Watch his full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Ad

Elbrus Osmanov in fine form ahead of Yuki Yoza war

Elrbus Osmanov boasts a perfect 12-0 resume heading into his bantamweight kickboxing joust against Yuki Yoza.

'The Samurai,' who represents Akhmat Kickboxing and Team Mehdi Zatout, arrived in the promotion with a 6-0 record, and he's doubled his win tally off a string of impressive displays.

The 23-year-old striker debuted with a first-round knockout of Paedsanlek PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 3 in February 2023.

Ad

Ad

He's added five unanimous decision triumphs over Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin, Wail Karroumi, Zhang Chenglong, Miao Aoqi, and Nathan Bendon.

Will he make it seven in a row vs Yuki Yoza?

ONE Friday Fights 109 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and at watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.