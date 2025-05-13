Prajanchai says Jonathan Di Bella has one flaw in his near-perfect skillset: "He still needs to have that knockout power"

Two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has identified the lone missing piece in Jonathan Di Bella's otherwise complete striking arsenal—finishing power.

He offered this assessment after watching the Canadian-Italian striking maestro claim the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship against former kingpin Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172, a bout that went the distance despite Di Bella's technical dominance.

When asked for his impression of the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star's performance inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March, Prajanchai told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think the game plan was really fully created. I think the game plan was perfect."

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete, however, echoed ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong's sentiments about Di Bella lacking the killer instinct needed to make him a force to be reckoned with in the division. The 30-year-old continued:

"But I think he still needs to have that knockout power to finish up [his fights]."

Whether or not he brings that finishing power into his next fight remains to be seen. If he does, the reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and strawweight Muay Thai world champion can expect to have his hands full.

Di Bella's interim world title win over the legendary Sam-A in Saitama, Japan, has earned him a shot at redemption and a unification war against Prajanchai. The Thai athlete better hope he isn't biting more than he can chew ahead of their impending sequel.

While he has a unanimous decision win over the Canada-based athlete under his belt, many felt that the latter did enough to get his hand raised during their ONE Friday Fights 68 main event showpiece in June last year.

Kongthoranee is pleased to level up under the guidance of Prajanchai

Before he took to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 31 against Nong-O Hama, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai gave his flowers to the two-sport ONE world champion for improving his all-around arsenal.

The No.3-ranked flyweight contender told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"I've done sparring with Prajanchai, and it was great."

Though he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nong-O, the Thai striking sensation is fired up to prove that the defeat was a mere setback in his road to greatness.

North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 31 can watch the entire card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

