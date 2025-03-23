ONE 172 results: Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

In one of the most anticipated kickboxing clashes of the year, generational talents collided at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang as former ONE world champion Jonathan Di Bella met former two-division ONE world titleholder Sam-A Gaiyanghadao—the winner leaving Saitama Super Arena as the new ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion.

Let's take a look at what transpired when they both met at ONE 172:

Round 1: Di Bella comes out and immediately fires a jab with a calf kick behind it. Di Bella pours on the pressure early and rips into the body of Sam-A. The Thai lands a stinging calf kick and Di Bella targets the body in response. Di Bella is warned for catching Sam-A’s kicks. Di Bella lands a straight left to the body and Sam-A fires back with a calf kick that causes Di Bella to spin around.

Di Bella lands a left that appears to have wobbled Sam-A against the ropes. Sam-A connects with a kick to the body, but Di Bella lands a two-piece to the body right back. With only seconds left in the round, both fighters let their hands go, trying to get a leg-up on the scorecards.

Round 2: Di Bella continues to bring the pressure and lands back-to-back calf kicks. Sam-A is trying to take a little bit of pressure off his lead leg, indicating that those leg kicks are starting to get to him. Di Bella lands a big left hook that has Sam-A retreating into the corner. Di Bella leads with the left hook and puts another calf kick behind it. Sam-A lands a leg kick of his own.

They trade leg kicks and Di Bella lands a left on Sam-A’s chin. Sam-A fires back and has Di Bella busted open near his right eye. Di Bella connects with another left against the ropes and the two tie up through the end of the second stanza.

In the corner, Di Bella has a rather nasty gash above his right eye that was actually due to an accidental clash of heads and not a legal blow from Sam-A.

Round 3: Sam-A comes out and appears to be hobbling a little bit from the bevy of calf kicks he’s absorbed. Sam-A scores some payback with a pair of vicious leg kicks. Di Bella’s leg is starting to swell up, but he’s not showing any signs of his leg giving out. Sam-A stays on Di Bella’s lead leg and the Canadian-Italian nearly gets tossed through the ropes during an exchange.

Di Bella rips to the body and stumbles Sam-A with a big left hand. Sam-A kicks to the body, but it lands flush on Di Bella’s elbow. Di Bella lands another body shot that echoes throughout the arena. With 10 seconds left in the round, Sam-A is content to evade and avoid taking any more damage before the bell sounds.

Round 4: Di Bella immediately comes forward, trying to close the distance, and lands a calf kick. Sam-A gives him one back, but the Thai eats a stiff jab. Sam-A kicks to the body and Di Bella gives him his receipt via a right hook to the rib cage. Sam-A brutalizes Di Bella’s leg with a kick. Di Bella fires back before ripping to the body. Di Bella lands a nice low kick as he pushes forward and tries to attack Sam-A’s lead leg.

Di Bella throws a step-in knee that appears to have Sam-A hurt, but Di Bella can’t capitalize before the round comes to a close.

Round 5: Di Bella opens the right with a nice right hook before going back downstairs, attacking Sam-A’s leg. Sam-A tries to shake it out and throws a high kick that the Canadian-Italian blocks. Sam-A backs up but catches ‘JDB’ on the way in. Both fighters go high with kicks. They then trade more calf kicks as we approach the final minute of the fight.

Sam-A lands another vicious calf kick and Di Bella fires back with a body shot. Di Bella connects with a massive left hand that snaps Sam-A’s head back. Di Bella lands a right hand in close as both fighters dig deep in the final seconds.

ONE 172 - Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao Official Result

After five rounds, we go to the scorecards where all three judges ruled the bout in favor of the new ONE interim strawweight kickboxing king, Jonathan Di Bella.

While speaking with Mitch Chilson in the ring, Di Bella called out ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder Prajanchai, suggesting the two of them meet in a unification clash at ONE 173 when ONE Championship heads back to the United States in August.

Official Result: Jonathan Di Bella defeated Sam-A via unanimous decision (ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship)

