WATCH: Thai legend Nong-O Hama's iconic leg kick knockout of British sensation Liam Harrison

How Muay Thai fighters build their power and then unleash it in a fight continues to mystify combat sports fans and the legendary Nong-O Hama showed that it all comes down to technique.

A veteran of over 331 bouts, the 37-year-old great has had a lifetime's worth of combat sports experience that has helped him claim multiple accolades and world titles.

In August 2022, Nong-O faced another legend of the sport in the form of British Muay Thai megastar Liam Harrison at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Nong-O, then serving as the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, sought to defend the title successfully for a sixth-straight time, but 'Hitman' was eager to use the momentum he generated in his momentous comeback win over Muangthai PK Saenchai to upset Nong-O.

Harrison sought to pressure Nong-O into making mistakes, but the Thai star responded with stinging leg kicks that eventually broke down his leg to the point that it practically gave out on him, giving Nong-O the TKO victory.

Rising star eyeing breakthrough win against Nong-O

Nong-O's legendary career continues to push forward and his next bout will see him fight at ONE Friday Fights 58 this Friday, April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

His opponent then will be fellow Thai countryman Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

'Left Meteorite' has been on an absolute tear entering 2024 with a four-fight winning streak that saw him produce three-straight finishes in his most recent outings.

Defeating Nong-O will be quite the feat for the 25-year-old and while he is certainly aiming for a knockout, the legend has no plans of letting it happen.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live across ONE Championship's digital platforms including its YouTube channel.