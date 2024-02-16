ONE Friday Fights 52 full results and recap: Kulabdam reminds Lobo why he’s called ‘Left Meteorite’ with first-round TKO

They don’t call him ‘Left Meteorite’ for nothing! It was every bit evident as Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai left the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his third successive knockout on the promotion’s weekly ONE Friday Fights offering.

The Sor Jor Piek Uthai athlete did not seem one bit fazed by Julio Lobo’s towering presence as he relied on his trademark left fist to see off another difficult test at ONE Friday Fights 52 this past February 16.

Barely seconds into the tie, Kulabdam reminded his foe why he’s bestowed with the apt moniker for the tie’s first eight-count. Lobo kept his composure in an attempt to fend off the heavy traffic that came his way. However, the 29-year-old Brazilian’s efforts proved futile against the marauding Kulabdam.

Kulabdam had his meteorite of a left fist locked and loaded for another sneaky hook that sent the Phuket Fight Club representative to the canvas for the second time in their 144-pound catchweight Muay Thai battle.

When the match resumed, Kulabdam put the cherry on the cake with a bucketload of punches and uppercuts – primarily coming from his demonish left hand – to punch his way to another TKO on the global stage of ONE Championship at 2:47 of the fight.

ONE Friday Fights 52 full results:

Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai defeats Julio Lobo via TKO (referee stoppage - punch combination) at 2:47 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 144 lbs)

Theptaksin Sor Sornsing defeats Singdomthong Nokjeanladkrabang via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Chalawan Ngorbangkapi defeats Kaoklai Chor Hapayak via KO (body shot-right elbow) at 0:27 of round three (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Samingnum M Ekachart defeats Thanungern FA Group via TKO (referee stoppage - straight right) at 2:47 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 146 lbs)

Petpattaya Silkmuaythai defeats Got Taipetburi via KO (overhand right) at 0:59 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 121 lbs)

Jongangsuk Sor Theppitak defeats Payakmekin Jomhodmuaythai via TKO (referee stoppage - 3 KDs via punch combination/right hook) at 1:54 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Mamuka Usubyan defeats Shadow Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Yodthongthai Sor Sommai defeats Omar El Halabi via TKO (referee stoppage - elbow-knee combo in clinch) at 1:38 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Thant Zin defeats Jaising Sitnayokpunsak via TKO (referee stoppage - left hook) at 0:40 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)

Ilyas Eziyeu defeats Asset Anarbayev via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)

Maxwell Djantou Nana defeats Adnan Larry via TKO (referee stoppage - corner) at 5:00 of round two (MMA – heavyweight)

Soe Lin Oo defeats Masayoshi Tsuhashi via TKO (referee stoppage - punch combination) at 2:40 of round three (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Luapong Kaewsamrit defeats Makuto Sato via TKO (referee stoppage - elbow-punch combination) at 1:02 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)