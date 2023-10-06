ONE Friday Fights 36 recap: Superball's aggression conquers Julio Lobo in three-round Muay Thai thriller

Superball Tded99 and Julio Lobo threw the kitchen sink at one another in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 36. And after an entertaining three-round slugfest, the Thai superstar walked away with a well-deserved unanimous decision win.

As many had expected, their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai affair inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asia primetime on Friday, October 6, was a fierce battle from start to finish.

Superball drew first blood with mean left kicks, one that repeatedly tenderized his rival’s midsection and lower limbs. Although he was forced to operate off his back foot, the Tded99 martial artist had no issue landing his strikes with power and precision.

To minimize what was coming his way, Julia Lobo retaliated with heavy boxing combinations. That, however, was never enough to slow down the 26-year-old Thai. Every time the Phuket Fight Club stepped in with three, Superball came in like a wrecking ball and landed twice as many shots.

Having come out on top in the opening three minutes, Superball didn’t need any reminder to up his aggression. That decision paid dividends as the Bangkok-based fighter scored a knockdown courtesy of a right hook seconds into round two.

More misery followed for the debuting Brazilian from then on, as Superball’s effective footwork allowed him to set up combinations for days. At the same time, his damaging kicks were leaving a print on the Brazilian’s midsection.

Despite coming out second best as the match headed into the third frame, the 29-year-old Brazilian dug deep within his arsenal, knowing a win and an upset were still there for the taking.

Julio Lobo shifted into gears and went to town with a bevy of body shots and uppercuts in a desperate attempt to salvage something. However, Superball took all those shots on his abdominal section and chin and fired away his left kicks and punches to close out the epic nine-minute duel on the global stage of ONE Championship.

In the end, the Thai’s striking dexterity and massive knockdown in the second round earned him a win in the eyes of all three judges scoring at ringside. The victory improved his overall record to an impressive 73-21.

ONE Friday Fights 36 full results

Superball Tded99 defeats Julio Lobo via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 140 lbs)

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon defeats Duangsompong Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Rambong Sor Therapat defeats Pansak War Wantawee via KO (left hook) at 1:13 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Petdam Petkiatpet defeats Petpalangchai Por Jaroenpat via KO (right punch) at 1:49 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Maisangkum Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang defeats Mungkorn Boomdeksean via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Petsaenchai M U Den KhonmaiBaowee defeats Ngaopayak Adsanpatong via KO (knee strike) at 1:38 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Johan Ghazali defeats Temirlan Bekmurzaev via KO (body shot) at 2:43 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kirill Khomutov defeats Pornsiri PK Saenchai via KO (punch-knee combo) at 1:57 of round one (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Antonio Orden defeats Pongsiri Sor Jor Wichitpadriew via split decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Elad Suman defeats Vladimir Gabov via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Zaiundin Suleimanov defeats Adilet Mamytov via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:46 of round two (MMA – flyweight)

Carlos Alvarez defeats Title Chai via submission (anaconda choke) at 0:57 of round one (MMA – featherweight)