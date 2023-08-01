WATCH: ‘Buchecha’ putting in his final touches at Phuket Fight Club ahead of ONE Fight Night 13

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to action, and by all accounts, he’s looking absolutely ripped and ready to go.

The 32-year-old legend has spent the majority of his training camp at American Top Team in South Florida, but recently traveled halfway across the world to Thailand, where he finished his training camp at the renowned Phuket Fight Club.

Almeida is set to face off with Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane this week, as the two meet in the ONE Championship ring in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Taking to Instagram, ‘Buchecha’ showcased the final leg of his preparations in a short highlight reel video, signaling his readiness for battle.

Check out the post below:

Almeida is one of the most accomplished BJJ practitioners in history. He transitioned to the sport of mixed martial arts in 2021, and has since gone unbeaten at 4-0 in his MMA career thus far, with all wins coming by finish. Needless to say, ‘Buchecha’ is one of the hottest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world right now.

However, his opponent, ‘Reug Reug’ is no pushover, and Almeida will need every bit of power and skill to ward off the Senegalese star.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.