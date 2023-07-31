‘Buchecha’ says fights don’t always come down to who’s better: “Might just not be your day”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the hardest workers in the gym.

The 32-year-old legend knows the value of work ethic and understands that effort put into training directly relates to the success a fighter achieves in the cage.

However, Almeida also knows that it’s not all about just skill and talent, or even hard work for that matter, when it comes to fighting. Inside the cage, anything can happen. It is a fight, after all.

In a recent guest appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, Almeida talks about how there are x-factors in fights and that a result may not go exactly as a fighter plans.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“You can be better than your opponent, but sometimes it might just not be your day.”

Luckily for Almeida, he hasn’t lost yet. He is currently a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship – with all four wins coming by finish – since making his transition to MMA in 2021. The Brazilian legend will get the chance to add yet another finish and victory to his resume in his next fight.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to lock horns with Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

