Buchecha says he doesn’t miss any ONE Championship event

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial artist Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida has become a huge fan of the promotional banner he competes under, and claims never to miss any of the events and fights.

ONE Championship is the world’s largest martial arts organization, which hosts mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, among other martial arts disciplines in its events.

It holds at least one live ONE Fight Night event, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, every month, as well as a weekly show, ONE Friday Fights, every Friday night in Asia primetime.

That’s a lot of events to watch, but Almeida says he catches them all. He told ONE Championship:

“I don't miss the ONE Championship fights. I really like the event and the fights.”

Almeida was last seen in a heavyweight showdown against Kirill Grishenko at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August 2022, where he took home a lightning quick first-round submission win via heel hook.

‘Buchecha’ took a short break after that, but is now ready to step back into the spotlight for his next fight. He is set to lock horns with Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned for all the news and updates on ONE Fight Night 13 as it happens.

