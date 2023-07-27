‘Buchecha’ on why he refuses to engage in trash talk: “It's gonna be fake”

17-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and rising ONE Championship heavyweight mixed martial arts star Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is a gentle giant, humble and soft-spoken.

Although he is without a doubt one of the most dangerous heavyweights in the world, he treats every fight like a show of respect between him and his opponents. In fact, the 32-year-old legend says it’s not in his nature to be confrontational, so much so that if he were to force it, it won’t come through as authentic.

Speaking in a recent guest appearance on the Money Moicano Podcast, Almeida revealed why he refuses to partake in any trash talk with his adversaries leading up to the fights.

‘Buchecha’ said:

“I've never done it in all my jiu-jitsu career, so why do I want to do it now? So people gonna say, this guy never did, now he want to talk like that. So it's gonna be fake, it's not going to be me. It's not going to be natural. That's why I choose to be me.”

To be honest, Almeida doesn’t need to talk trash to sell his fights to the public. He only needs to show up and perform, as he is one of the most exciting fighters in the world today. And the 32-year-old will get to prove that once again in his next fight.

Undefeated Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is set to face Senegalese wrestling sensation Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane in a pivotal heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free with Amazon Prime Video.

