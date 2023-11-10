ONE Friday Fights 40 results: Jaosuayai’s vicious left hand flattens Paidang in flyweight Muay Thai war

Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan didn’t need to rely on anything other than his ferocious fists as he returned to winning ways on the global stage of the promotion with a massive knockout in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 40.

The promotion returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 10 with a card filled with three-round thrillers and statement knockouts.

And there was no better way for the Sor Dechapan representative to see off his Thai counterpart Paidang Kiatsongrit to wrap up another epic night of fights inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Jaosuayai wasted no time making his intentions known in this flyweight Muay Thai war, immediately drilling in punishing leg kicks and follow-up punches to fend off what his Kiatsongrit foe brought to him.

With confidence in his stride, ‘the art of eight limbs’ specialist continued pressing his opposite number with rounds of combinations as the seconds ticked off inside the opening frame.

He started round two similarly, jumping at every chance to step in with flying kicks, punches, and punishing kicks. While Paidang did momentarily bite back, it didn’t take Jaosuayai to find the killer blow just slightly past the two-minute mark of the stanza.

The 22-year-old pushed his opposite number into reverse gear once more and found a home for an inch-perfect straight right and left to see off the thrilling flyweight Muay Thai clash.

His record moves to 54-20 after his second victory at ONE Friday Fights. As for Paidang, he returns to the drawing board after suffering back-to-back losses on the global stage.

ONE Friday Fights 40 full results

Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan defeats Paidang Kiatsongrit via KO (left punch) at 2:21 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Aliff Sor Dechapan defeats Peyman Zolfaghari via KO (right punch) at 1:44 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 120 lbs)

Petpairin Sor Jor Tongprachin defeats Bhumjaithai Mor Tor 1 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 123 lbs)

Khunsuk Sor Dechapan defeats Detphupa ChotBangsaen via KO (body shot) at 1:19 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 113 lbs)

Mehrdad Khanzadeh defeats Yangdam Jitmuangnon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 122 lbs)

Nongam Fairtex defeats Petchumpair Highland Gym via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 110 lbs)

Ricardo Bravo defeats Oliver Hansen via KO (punch combination) at 2:59 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 165 lbs)

Xavier Gonzalez defeats Omar El Halabi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Rhuam Felipe defeats Samingdam LooksuanAutomuaythai via split decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Parham Gheirati defeats Samingnum M Ekachart via KO (punch combination) at 2:39 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Ben Royle defeats Ivan Parshikov via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)

Coopar Royal defeats Ely Fernandez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:38 of round one (MMA – flyweight)