ONE Friday Fights 21 results and recap: Kongsuk Fairtex lights up Paidang Kiatsongrit for UD win

Kongsuk Fairtex announced his arrival on the big stage with one of the most dominant performances in the ONE Friday Fights series to date.

Headlining ONE Friday Fights 21, Kongsuk lit up the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a dominant unanimous decision win over Paidang Kiatsongrit.

The two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion threw a torrent of strikes that Paidang had no hope of even matching up with.

Right from the opening bell, Kongsuk battered Paidang with an overflow of left roundhouse kicks that quickly softened up the 23-year-old.

Kongsuk continued his offensive barrage in the second round landing a couple of left roundhouse kicks in the first minute. The 22-year-old even operated on the clinch and tagged Paidang with a couple of knees to the body.

By the third round, Kongsuk decided to change his approach and started to use his punches to complement his unstoppable kicking game.

Paidang tried to answer with two-punch combinations but Kongsuk was just too aggressive in finding his target.

Kongsuk even staggered Paidang with a crisp two-punch combination that practically sealed his unanimous decision win.

The ONE Friday Fights 21 win pushed Kongsuk’s overall record to 61-15-5 while also extending his winning streak to nine straight matches.

ONE Friday Fights 21 full results

Kongsuk Fairtex defeats Paidang Kiatsongrit via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Mongkolkaew Sor Sommai defeats Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor via knockout at 1:40 of round three (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon defeats Rungsangtawan Sor Parrat via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 136 lbs)

Jack Apichat Muaythai defeats Mardanglek Nakatawan via knockout at 1:22 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight of 142 lbs)

Seksan Fairtex defeats Dokmaipa PK Saenchai via knockout at 2:50 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Panthep VK Khaoyai defeats Yodkumarn Maxjandee via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 124 lbs)

Yodphupa Wimanair defeats Antar Kacem via split decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Elias Ghazali defeats Javad Bigdeli via unanimous decision (Muay Thai ­– flyweight)

Dabdam Por Tor Tor Thongtawee defeats Xavier Gonzalez via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 126 lbs)

Thongsiam Kiatsongrit defeats Sho Ogawa via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight of 140 lbs)

Adilet Nurmatov defeats Leonardo Casotti via TKO at 0:35 of round three (MMA – featherweight)

Yryskeldi Duisheev defeats Magomed Magomedov via TKO at 3:19 of round three (MMA – flyweight)

Poll : 0 votes