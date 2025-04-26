“It was great” - Kongthoranee says he learned a lot after training with two-sport world champion Prajanchai

Sometimes, sharpening your game isn't about making massive changes - it's about surrounding yourself with the right people.

Despite getting the win in their last outing, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows that former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O remains a huge threat.

So for their upcoming rematch, Kongthoranee spent time at PK Saenchai, one of Thailand's most prestigious Muay Thai gyms. Training alongside elite fighters like two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai gave him the challenge he needed to push himself.

Sitting with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Kongthoranee briefly spoke about the experience:

"So I've done sparring with Prajanchai, and it was great," he said. "Also, I've sparred a lot with all the people who participated in ONE Friday Fights."

Getting rounds with top-level strikers gave Kongthoranee the opportunity to push his technique and renew his perspective on the pace and intensity he needs to thrive at the highest level.

“Made some adjustments” - Kongthoranee on shifting to famed PK Saenchai gym in preparation for Nong-O rematch

Rather than a full switch, moving to PK Saenchai is more like a focused upgrade for Kongthoranee.

"So, for this fight camp, I've moved to PK Saenchai just for the fight camp," he shared. "I'm still with my same gym, but like, we have just, like, made some adjustments."

And having received a warm welcome from the gym, he is in the best conditions to keep his mind focused on preparing for his upcoming challenge.

"I have received a very warm welcome from everyone in the gym [PK Saenchai], and the facility is great. And also I've been training really hard."

ONE Fight Night 23: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can stream it live with an active Prime Video subscription.

