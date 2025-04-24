“Made some adjustments” - Kongthoranee on shifting to famed PK Saenchai gym in preparation for Nong-O rematch

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is checking off all the boxes ahead of his most important match yet.

The Thai slugger will run it back with Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai contest in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee revealed that he decided to temporarily switch gyms and train under the famed PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok.

Kongthoranee said he's still with the Sor Sommai stable, and he only trained at PK Saenchai to make some adjustments to his game plan.

He said:

"So, for this fight camp, I've moved to PK Saenchai just for the fight camp. I'm still with my same gym, but like, we have just, like, made some adjustments."

Under PK Saenchai, Kongthoranee got to train daily with ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the lead-up to his rematch against Nong-O.

Kongthoranee, a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium world champion, got the biggest win of his career when he outgunned Nong-O via split decision in their first fight against each other at ONE Fight Night 28 in February.

The match was as close as any encounter, with both fighters landing heavy shots throughout the three-round contest.

Kongthoranee's forward pressure, however, ultimately earned him two of the three judges' nods in his first Bangkok matchup against Nong-O.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Kongthoranee plans to erase doubts, intends to capture a definitive win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31

Kongthoranee knew of the criticisms thrown at him after his split decision win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 28.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 28-year-old said he wants to secure a dominant win in his second matchup against the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. He said:

"I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear.”

