“I will make it clear” - Kongthoranee looking to erase doubts about razor-thin win over Nong-O

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai knows that some people doubted his split decision win over Thai legend Nong-O Hama in their first encounter. That is why for their scheduled rematch next month, he is going for a convincing victory.

The two top Muay Thai fighters are set to reengage in the headlining flyweight contest at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It comes nearly three months since their first showdown, where the Team Sor Sommai standout narrowly edged Nong-O.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kongthoranee shared his frame of mind heading into the Nong-O rematch, saying:

“I was happy with my performance in the first fight, but others may have some doubts, so this time I will make it clear.”

In their first encounter back in February, the two had it super close, going back and forth throughout their three-rounder.

Kongthoranee took control of the opening round, with Nong-O picking things up and making headway in the second. With the outcome of the match still open, the protagonists tried their best to sway things in their favor in the third and final round.

In the end, two of the three judges scored the match in favor of Kongthoranee for the split decision verdict.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kongthoranee seeks to outpace Nong-O in rematch for better shot at winning

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is looking to outpace Nong-O Hama in their scheduled rematch at ONE Fight Night 31. He believes doing so will put him in a better position to make it back-to-back wins over the Thai icon.

He shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that his speed provides a perfect foil to Nong-O's impeccable timing.

The 28-year-old Thai hard-hitter said:

"I learned that Nong-O has very good timing. The way to deal with him is that I have to be faster than him."

Kongthoranee is riding a three-fight winning streak and is out to get a win at ONE Fight Night 31 to fortify his standing in the top-three rankings in the flyweight division and earn a shot at the currently vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

