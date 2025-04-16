Relive all of Kongthoranee's epic finishes ahead of ONE Fight Night 31 rematch vs. Nong-O Hama

Two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion Kongthoranee Sor Sommai has built a name for himself thanks to his ability to shine in nail-biting fights that go the distance.

But the 28-year-old plans to hold nothing back and deliver a knockout for a second successive win over legendary Nong-O Hama when they lock horns in an epic flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

After eking out a split decision triumph and handing the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion his fourth defeat in five outings, the Sor Sommai affiliate is ready to cook up a storm in this sequel in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Before they renew their rivalry inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2, let's take a look at all his highlight-reel moments in the world's largest martial arts organization.

#1. Kongthoranee stuns Gingsanglek in ONE Friday Fights debut

The Phetchabun native opened his account with a sensational come-from-behind finish of Gingsanglek Tor Laksong in the main attraction of ONE Friday Fights 6.

Gingsanglek's chopping low kicks and educated hands saw him control the opening round. And the 23-year-old brought the same firepower into the following canto.

He continued to pummel Kongthoranee with inch-perfect precision and sent him down to the canvas with a barrage of strikes. But just as he went in for the kill, the Sor Sommai warrior fired off a counter left hook that closed out the show at the 1:02 mark.

#2. Kongthoranee ends Gingsanglek again with explosive finish

At ONE Friday Fights 22, The Thai made it back-to-back highlight-reel knockouts against longtime nemesis Gingsanglek in their 132-pound Muay Thai affair.

After a cautious opening round, the hard-hitting machine went to work behind his usual mix of elbows, uppercuts, hooks, and jabs. From there, it didn't take him long to wrap things up and separate his foe from his senses.

He unleashed a counter left hook just as the Tor Laksong Gym martial artist went high with a head kick and one-two combo to earn his fastest finish in his ONE Championship campaign.

#3. Kongthoranee's cruel elbow ousts Parsa Aminpour

The 28-year-old talent moved to five wins in a row when he traded leather with Iranian phenom 'Lord' Parsa Aminpour at ONE Friday Fights 43 in December 2023.

He banked on his power and aggression to push Aminpour into reverse gear early, and a straight left soon earned him a knockdown. In round two, the Iranian sensation took charge, but Kongthoranee's counters were the more effective set of strikes.

The Sor Sommai man and Aminpour went all-out in search of a finish in round three inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

But during a frantic moment in the clinch, the Thai superstar connected with a left elbow that instantly dropped 'Lord' at 1:07 of the frame.

Could knockout No. 4 be in the offing for Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31? Let us know below!

