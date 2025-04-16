3 weapons that made Thai star Kongthoranee a legitimate flyweight Muay Thai world title contender

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai is no longer just a dark horse in the loaded flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

Judging by his incredible run against elite competition, the 28-year-old Thai tactician might just be one of the frontrunners for the vacant 135-pound Muay Thai throne.

Kongthoranee could very well cement his claim for 26 pounds of gold when he runs it back with one of the biggest names in 'The Art of Eight Limbs', the legendary Nong-O Hama.

This pivotal flyweight Muay Thai showdown will headline ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

After a razor-close split decision victory over the former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in their last outing, Kongthoranee wants to erase all doubts this time around.

Here are three reasons why the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender has been on a roll in the world's largest martial arts organization.

#1. Fluid counterstriking

Kongthoranee has emerged victorious in 11 of his 13 fights in the promotion, thanks in large part to his elite counterstriking.

While the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai World Champion prefers to let his opponents initiate attacks, he's never been passive or inactive.

Like a true master technician, Kongthoranee sets the bait by pushing forward and lulling his foes into unfavorable angles and throwing big shots. Once they do, the 28-year-old returns fire with venomous volume that has overwhelmed even some of the most experienced fighters in the world.

#2. Signature attacks from his left side

Another underrated aspect of Kongthoranee's game is his ability to force his opponents to his power side.

Even crafty veterans like Nong-O have been outsmarted by the Sor Sommai product, who is able to unload his speedy left hand and left power kick just with the slightest of mishaps.

Moreover, the natural southpaw has also shown the ability to switch-hit if need be, allowing him to evade heavy damage from precarious exchanges.

#3. Unbreakable mind and high fight IQ

Kongthoranee's speed, power, agility, and reflexes have been well-documented in his stellar run in ONE. However, it's certainly his godly fight IQ that rivals that of Superlek Kiatmoo9 that allowed him to reach the next level.

His unshakable mindset and superhuman toughness have allowed him to thrive against some notorious heavy-hitters, and his ability to create openings is second to none.

Don't miss Kongthoranee's return at ONE Fight Night 31, which will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

