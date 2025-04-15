WATCH: Kongthoranee arrives on the big stage in nasty knockout finish of fellow Thai machine Gingsanglek

Over two years ago, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai proved that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite Muay Thai athletes by vanquishing Thai compatriot Gingsanglek Wor Kumchamnarn.

Ad

Both men went head-to-head in a flyweight Muay Thai encounter at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023.

Despite having his hand raised in triumph, the conquest was far from a walk in the park for Kongthoranee, who found himself in a precarious position during the midway point of the bout.

Watch the matchup's highlights uploaded through ONE Championship's official Instagram account below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Heading into the clash with their rivalry tied at 1-1, it was Gingsanglek who initially seized the upper hand, using his punishing boxing and stinging low kicks to dominate the opening round.

Gingsanglek carried that momentum into the second frame, ovewhelming Kongthoranee with a flurry of punches that sent him crashing to the canvas.

However, just as Gingsanglek charged in to close the show, Kongthoranee unleashed an explosive left hook that turned the tide in an instant, scoring a stunning knockout at the 1:02 mark.

Ad

Kongthoranee runs it back with Nong-O Hama

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will cross paths with a familiar foe in a fellow Thai striker whom he previously defeated this past February, aiming to prove that his victory was no fluke.

The 28-year-old is booked to lock horns with former longtime bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a flyweight rematch, which will headline ONE Fight Night 31 at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2.

Ad

It's worth noting that Kongthoranee authored a razor-thin split decision win over Nong-O in their initial meeting at ONE Fight Night 28 to spoil the latter's debut at 135 pounds.

Now, the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender looks to deliver an encore peformance to definitively shut the door on Nong-O's hopes of establishing a presence in the division.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in the United States and Canada for free on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.