FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai striker Kongthoranee unleashes pure Muay Thai fury in Bangkok beatdown of Sharif Mazoriev

Rising ONE flyweight Muay Thai star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai already owns an impressive 11-win resume two years into his ONE Championship tenure, highlighted by a high-octane duel against Sharif Mazoriev in January 2024.
Kongthoranee ensured that the Russian would always be on his toes, using his speed advantage in the opening round to land strikes at will. The second round was not that much better for Mazoriev, as the Thai star kept pressing forward despite the former starting to find some rhythm.
The Sor Sommai product secured the unanimous decision victory when he dropped the KAO SIB SAM Phuket Gym affiliate twice in the dying moments of the final round, improving his winning streak to six.
Kongthoranee built upon the momentum he generated against Mazoriev and turned it into a coveted six-figure ONE contract with a strong showing against Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in April 2024.
After stumbling to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in June, the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai champ notched three victories — the most recent being a split decision upset over the legendary Nong-O Hama this past February.
Kongthoranee aiming to beat Nong-O again in a few weeks
Because of how closely contested their first meeting was, many fans believed Nong-O deserved to have eked out the win over the third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor.
Kongthoranee will have a chance to prove them wrong and produce a decisive victory when he rematches the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.