“The stage I’ve been dreaming of” - Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza ready to conquer the world’s stage with ONE Championship

Yuki Yoza is ready to conquer the global stage.

The Japanese superstar will make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut when he takes on the undefeated Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion said he's determined to show his brand of martial arts in front of a global audience.

Yuki Yoza said:

"This is the stage I’ve been dreaming of. Now I need to show who Yuki Yoza is."

Yoza is undoubtedly one of this generation's best strikers, having reigned as the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion from March 2023 when he beat Taio Asahisa until early 2025 when he relinquished the throne to join ONE Championship.

Although he'll be a newcomer to the promotion, Yoza is no stranger to the ONE Championship landscape.

The 27-year-old is part of the famed Team Vasileus stable in Tokyo, and is the junior of two of the best kickboxers in Japanese history.

Yoza shares the gym with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri.

He was also in Noiri's corner when the former two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion scored a nasty leg kick TKO win over Shakir Al-Tekreeti at ONE 170 in January at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Yoza now will be in for a tough test against Osmanov, who carries a perfect 12-0 record in his career and 6-0 in ONE Championship.

Watch Yoza's entire interview below:

Yuki Yoza has his sights on ONE Championship gold

Yuki Yoza has one goal in mind, and that is to capture a ONE world title.

Taking to Instagram after signing with the promotion, Yoza wrote that he plans to clean out the opposition on his way to a piece of ONE Championship gold.

Yoza posted:

"I have signed a contract with ONE Championship. I will defeat all the world's best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it."

