Japanese star Kaito Ono faces Iranian phenom Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109

Japanese striking wizard Kaito Ono will step inside the Circle for the first time in an explosive featherweight kickboxing showdown against Iranian slugger Mohammad Siasarani at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Their scheduled three-round contest will emanate live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 23.

Kaito heads into his promotional bow with a stellar kickboxing slate, boasting 58 victories—almost 50 percent of those accumulated via highlight-reel finishes.

The Team F.O.D. athlete hopes to bring the same knockout power, precision, and durability that took him to a couple of championship belts at Shoot and Rise.

He has been waiting for this moment for a long time, and a statement win over the durable Iranian could send shockwaves throughout the featherweight kickboxing bracket, which boasts the who's who of the discipline.

Siasarani doesn't plan to let Kaito run circles around him when they cross paths at ONE Friday Fights 109, however.

The 22-year-old fighting out of Team Mehdi Zatout has firmly established himself as one to watch across seven fights on the global stage of ONE Championship.

He's impressed with each passing fight and owns notable wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Liu Mengyang, and Avatar PK Saenchai.

The WBC Muay Thai World Champion never takes a back foot, and his ultra-aggressive approach should come in handy against a fellow knockout hunter like Kaito.

Who leaves this featherweight kickboxing joust inside the Mecca of Muay Thai with their hand raised?

Kaito Ono won't be the only Japanese in action at ONE Friday Fights 109

In addition to that three-round featherweight kickboxing banger, former K-1 lightweight champion Yuki Yoza will see action at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23.

The 27-year-old Japanese warrior faces Russian prospect Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing joust.

More fights will be added in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more updates.

ONE Friday Fights 109 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.

