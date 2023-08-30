ONE Friday Fights 32: Sitthichai and Mohammed Siasarani set for featherweight Muay Thai battle

ONE Friday Fights 32 has added a blockbuster match-up between Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Mohammed Siadarani.

On September 8 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it’s the classic story of a legend taking on the next generation of strikers.

Already established as an all-time great in the sport, ‘Killer Kid’ is now chasing one of the only accolades left for him to conquer.

As the No.2-ranked contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division, a victory here would surely call for a title shot under the ONE Championship banner for the 31-year-old.

Having already defeated current champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in his ONE debut, Sitthichai will be extremely confident of his chances to secure the gold.

Standing in his way, in what looks like a final hurdle for the multi-time world champion, is 21-year-old rising star Mohammed Siasarani.

The Iranian stand-out has made the most of the spotlight at ONE Friday Fights, making his name as one to watch by producing three consecutive victories inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai.'

In what will be the biggest test of his career by far, there is also no debating that Siasarani has the potential to go straight to the top by halting the momentum of an all-time great in the sport.

With the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line the following month at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, both men have a great opportunity to make their claim as the next in line.

ONE Friday Fights 32 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.