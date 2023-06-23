Liam Harrison sees Sitthichai unbeatable in featherweight Muay Thai division

With ONE Friday Fights 22 just around the corner, striking veteran Liam Harrison is excited about the Muay Thai return of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Through his recent run of fights the Thai striker has competed in kickboxing, proving himself to be one of the best contenders in the division by making it to the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

Losing two fights in the division to the current and former world champions Chingiz Allazov and Superbon Singha Mawynn, Sitthichai is now set to return to the Muay Thai ruleset on the stacked ONE Friday Fights 22 card.

Facing off with American contender Eddie Abasolo at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 23, Harrison expects Sitthichai to have a clear edge in the fight.

After referencing the fact that he has what it takes to be champion after securing a split decision win over the division’s current titleholder Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai, Liam Harrison previewed his chances in this match-up in an interview with ONE Championship:

“To me, it depends whether or not Abasolo struggles making that weight. He is really elusive and a tricky fight for anyone, but I don’t see anyone beating Sitthichai at that weight.”

The 36-year old Abasolo rebounded from his debut loss last time out, stopping Niclas Larsen in the second round at ONE Fight Night 8. However, it will take a career best performance from the U.S. fighter to defeat a legend like Sitthichai inside the mecca of Muay Thai.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

