ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23

Fight fans can expect another explosive night of martial arts when ONE Friday Fights 109 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium tomorrow.

Ad

Emanating live in Asia primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, the promotion's latest weekly spectacle on May 23 features 12 matchups across Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

At the top of the card, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Brice Delval participates in a three-round scrap alongside surging Thai dynamo Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 25-year-old Algerian striker hopes to get his first win in the promotion after falling to two narrow split decision defeats to striking specialists Nong-O Hama and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

In the opposite corner, Yod-IQ looks to make it seven victories in a row at ONE Friday Fights to close in on a six-figure deal to join the promotion's main roster.

Before their bantamweight Muay Thai tilt, knockout specialists Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut and Eh Mwi meet in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown that should wrap up early.

Ad

Both men have finished all their wins inside the distance, and this war should share a similar ending, given both men's eagerness to trade leather at full pace.

Ad

Also on the card, Japanese kickboxing duo Yuki Yoza and Kaito hope to impress in their promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Yoza, a former K-1 champion, hopes to be the first man to defeat Elbrus Osmanov when they lock horns in a bantamweight tiff. Meanwhile, Kaito aims to kick off things in style when he shares the ring with Iranian slugger Mohammad Siasarani.

Several more exciting fights will take place inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this week. Check out the full card below.

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 109 complete lineup:

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri vs. Brice Delval (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Wuttikrai Wor Chakrawut vs. Eh Mwi (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Superjeng Tded99 vs. Cham Superbon Training Camp (Muay Thai – 141 pounds)

Denkriangkrai Singha Mawynn vs. Yodthongthai Sor Sommai (Muay Thai – 129 pounds)

Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai vs. Detchawalit Silkmuaythai (Muay Thai – 142 pounds)

Chathai Bang Saen Fight Club vs. Bernueng Sor Salacheep (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Kampeetewada Sitthikul vs. Alessio Malatesta (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Ad

Apiwat Sor Somnuk vs. Jacob Thompson (Muay Thai – 132 pounds)

Elbrus Osmanov vs. Yuki Yoza (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Mohammad Siasarani vs. Kaito (kickboxing – featherweight)

Marwin Quirante vs. Torepchi Dongak (MMA – strawweight)

Jean Claude Saclag vs. Shazada Ataev (MMA – flyweight)

ONE Friday Fights 109 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.