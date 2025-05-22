ONE Championship debutant Yuki Yoza is leaving no stones unturned in his bantamweight kickboxing match against Elbrus Osmanov on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a recent interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Yoza shared that he upped the intensity of his training to ensure that he would be 100 percent on fight night.

Furthermore, the former K-1 champ felt that he had significantly improved::

"I did my regular training but more intensely than usual. I think my physical condition has improved, and I've built the stamina to win even if it becomes a point-game with the round-must system. I believe I've leveled up in all aspects."

The Japanese striking menace is not only looking to have a dream start in his ONE Championship career, but also aims to snap 'The Samurai's' six-fight win streak and stain his perfect record in the promotion.

Osmanov's pile of victims in the promotion includes Paedsanlek PK Saenchai, Kaonar Sor Jor Thongprajin, Wail Karroumi, Zhang Chenglon, Miao Aoqi, and most recently, Nathan Bedon.

Yuki Yoza reveals solid evidence of his unmatched passion for combat sports

The Team Vasileus representative recently shared his obsession with combat sports by telling a story of how his teammates and sparring mates are surprised by how passionate he is about combat sports.

According to Yuki Yoza, he could practice combat sports for the entirety of his life because he loves to do it the most, as he told ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview:

"For example, during sparring session, people ask me, 'Are you still going?' Combat sports are what I enjoy most, so I think could probably do it endlessly."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 109 live on March 23 via ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and via watch.onefc.com.

