"He's gonna be number one" - Yuki Yoza backs Masaaki Noiri to upset Superbon in 'high-level' unification tiff

Yuki Yoza expects the impending ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown between divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri to deliver a striking masterclass.

While the Japanese kickboxer, who debuts in the world's largest martial arts organization this week, expects a chess match between the two striking maestros, he remains confident his Japanese teammate has what it takes to emerge victorious. Yoza told the South China Morning Post:

"Yes, of course, he will beat Superbon. It's going to be high-level kickboxing. But I believe he's gonna be number one in the world."

Noiri booked his shot at the Thai megastar via a career-defining display at ONE 172 in his ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title showdown inside the Saitama Super Arena in March.

The Team Vasileus representative stopped featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai inside the distance to claim his second successive triumph in the promotion, halt the Thai's lengthy win streak, and pocket a US$50,000 performance bonus.

With an interim gold wrapped around his waist, Noiri waits for his chance to collide with Superbon. A win for the former two-division K-1 champ will undoubtedly go down as one of his most memorable career victories.

Watch the full interview below:

Yuki Yoza locks horns with Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109

On his end, the 27-year-old martial artist opens his promotional account in a bantamweight kickboxing joust alongside undefeated Russian slugger Elbrus Osmanov.

Their scheduled three-round clash will be part of ONE Friday Fights 109, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 23.

Yuki Yoza rides a 10-fight winning streak heading into his debut, and he hopes to make it 11 in a row and become the first man to hand defeat to 'The Samurai' on fight night.

