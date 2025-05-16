  • home icon
  "Show the gap in terms of skill set" - Yuki Yoza says he'll prove Elbrus Osmanov is out of his league at ONE Friday Fights 109

“Show the gap in terms of skill set” - Yuki Yoza says he’ll prove Elbrus Osmanov is out of his league at ONE Friday Fights 109

By Ted Razon
Modified May 16, 2025 02:32 GMT
Yuki Yoza (L) and Elbrus Osmanov (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Yuki Yoza (L) and Elbrus Osmanov (R) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Yuki Yoza is out to prove that Elbrus 'Samurai' Osmanov has no business sharing the ring with him.

The former K-1 lightweight champion will look to shake up the bantamweight kickboxing ranks in his highly anticipated promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yoza, who trains with Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa and interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri at Team Vasileus, is eager to prove that he is just as lethal as his distinguished teammates.

The 27-year-old wants to make an example out of Osmanov by snapping his impressive six-fight winning streak in ONE Championship. Yoza shared in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

"Osmanov is more of a well-rounded fighter. He wins more by decisions and doesn’t have many KOs in ONE Championship. So in this fight, I’m ready to show the gap in terms of skill set."
Osmanov is indeed a worthy foe for credentialed fighter Yoza, going perfect in six matches in the ONE Friday Fights series. The Russian and Team Mehdi Zatout representative is also out to prove a point and make his way to the big show by adding a name like Yoza to his hit list.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available for free via watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and ONE's Facebook and YouTube channels

Yuki Yoza looking to 'break some bones' in his ONE debut

Yuki Yoza's terrifying blend of speed and power has wreaked havoc in the Japanese circuit, and he's now ready to bring those talents to the global stage.

The Team Vasileus star is all about making a lasting first impression by annihilating Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109. Speaking to SCMP, he said:

“Osmanov hasn’t faced anyone strong yet. I must break his bones or at least his fighting spirit—and show the level difference.”

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview:

youtube-cover
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
