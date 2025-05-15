Yuki Yoza open to testing his skills against phenom Nabil Anane: “We all know that he has a great character”

ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza is keen on taking on interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at some point in his campaign. He believes the Algerian-Thai sensation presents an interesting challenge that should bring out the best in him.

Ad

The 27-year-old former K-1 campaigner made this known in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in line with his scheduled debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yuki Yoza said:

"We all know how strong Nabil is. We all know that he has a great character. And I simply want to beat Nabil out of interest. Nothing more."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Yuki Yoza is in line to battle Anane as he is also competing in the bantamweight division under ONE Championship. Anane is currently among the main men in the 145-pound division after he dominated former bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last match back in March.

Meanwhile, at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza will battle rising Russian star Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on it, check out onefc.com.

Ad

Yuki Yoza says ONE Championship debut a dream moment for him

Yuki Yoza said his scheduled ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 is going to be a dream moment for him. It is a realization of a long-held goal of showcasing his talents on the global stage.

He conveyed this in an interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of his ONE debut, saying:

Ad

"I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and now that I’ve finally got my dream, I just grabbed the opportunity."

Ad

Entering ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza is riding a 10-fight winning run, the most recent of his victories a KO win coming back in September at K-1 over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

Meanwhile, out to frustrate him in his ONE debut is 23-year-old Osmanov, himself on a roll, undefeated in his six matches to date in ONE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.