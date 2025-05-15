Yuki Yoza open to testing his skills against phenom Nabil Anane: “We all know that he has a great character”

  • home icon
By Mike Murillo
Modified May 15, 2025 17:57 GMT
Yuki Yoza looking forward to testing his skills against phenom Nabil Anane. -- Photo by ONE Championship
ONE Championship newcomer Yuki Yoza is keen on taking on interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane at some point in his campaign. He believes the Algerian-Thai sensation presents an interesting challenge that should bring out the best in him.

The 27-year-old former K-1 campaigner made this known in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA in line with his scheduled debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yuki Yoza said:

"We all know how strong Nabil is. We all know that he has a great character. And I simply want to beat Nabil out of interest. Nothing more."
Yuki Yoza is in line to battle Anane as he is also competing in the bantamweight division under ONE Championship. Anane is currently among the main men in the 145-pound division after he dominated former bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in his last match back in March.

Meanwhile, at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza will battle rising Russian star Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing showdown.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available live in Asia primetime. For more information on it, check out onefc.com.

Yuki Yoza says ONE Championship debut a dream moment for him

Yuki Yoza said his scheduled ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 is going to be a dream moment for him. It is a realization of a long-held goal of showcasing his talents on the global stage.

He conveyed this in an interview with the South China Morning Post ahead of his ONE debut, saying:

"I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and now that I’ve finally got my dream, I just grabbed the opportunity."
Entering ONE Friday Fights 109, Yoza is riding a 10-fight winning run, the most recent of his victories a KO win coming back in September at K-1 over former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

Meanwhile, out to frustrate him in his ONE debut is 23-year-old Osmanov, himself on a roll, undefeated in his six matches to date in ONE Championship.

