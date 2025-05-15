“I must break his bones or at least his fighting spirit” - Yuki Yoza ready to impress in hotly anticipated debut at ONE Friday Fights 109

Former K-1 lightweight champion Yuki Yoza is ready to make a statement in his ONE Championship debut.

Ad

Not long after news of his imminent arrival in ONE broke the internet, it was announced that the 19-win veteran would make his first promotional appearance on May 23 at ONE Friday Fights 109 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, Yoza will square off with undefeated Russian standout Elbrus Osmanov.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with the South China Morning Post ahead of his big debut on martial arts' biggest global stage, Yoza made it clear that there are levels to this game, and Osmanov is not on his:

“Osmanov hasn’t faced anyone strong yet. I must break his bones or at least his fighting spirit—and show the level difference.”

While Osmanov has gone 12-0 in his career, with the last six victories coming under the ONE banner, Yuki Yoza will be, by far and away, his toughest test to date.

Ad

Yuki Yoza has dreamed of making his mark in ONE Championship

After making a name for himself on the regional scene in Japan, Yoza took K-1 by storm, earning big wins over Taio Asahisa, Kan Nakamura, and Petchdam Petchyindee, winning the K-1 lightweight crown in the process.

Now, Yoza is ready to test his skills on the world stage—an opportunity he never once hesitated to accept.

Ad

Yoza added:

"I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and now that I’ve finally got my dream, I just grabbed the opportunity".

Will Yoza continue his dominant run in eight-ounce gloves and hand Elbrus Osmanov his first-ever loss, or will the Russian spoil Yoza's big debut inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, May 23

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.