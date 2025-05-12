“He’s strong, he’s been around” - Johan Ghazali holds ONE Fight Night 32 opponent Diego Paez in high regard

At just 18, Johan Ghazali is already a familiar name to fans of ONE’s flyweight Muay Thai scene. After going 4–0 on the ONE Friday Fights circuit, three of those wins by knockout, he was fast-tracked to the main roster. But keeping that momentum hasn’t been easy.

Things have been rocky for Ghazali as of late, going 1–2 in his last three fights. This includes a recent unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan that knocked him off course. Now, heading into ONE Fight Night 32, he’s focused on getting back on track with a win over Diego Paez - and hopefully cracking the flyweight Muay Thai rankings before the year is out.

That said, Ghazali made sure to commend Paez's experience in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post. He said:

"I mean, every opponent is normally older than me. He’s experienced, he’s strong, he’s been around. He fought a pretty good fight against Sean Climaco."

Paez will be gunning for his first ONE win, and he showed plenty of toughness in a close loss to Climaco earlier this year.

Watch the full interview below:

Johan Ghazali says he won’t force his way into a KO finish when he returns to ring in Bangkok

For a fighter who was brought onto the world stage through his early finishes, Johan Ghazali says he’s not walking into this one trying to force the knockout. After a stretch of tough results and major changes behind the scenes, including switching camps and training under Superbon, he’s settling into a more measured approach. He said:

"Honestly, I’m just going to go with the flow. Just going to go with the flow, going to fight, going to show my technique, my strategy - everything that I’ve been learning here."

Watch Ghazali in action against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, available to fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

