“Go with the flow” - Johan Ghazali says he won’t force his way into a KO finish when he returns to the ring in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali has no plans of rushing into his offense when he returns to the ONE Championship ring.

The teenage phenom will square off against Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai tussle at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali said he plans to slowly establish his rhythm instead of aggressively hunting for a highlight reel finish against Paez.

Johan Ghazali added that his fight against the Colombian-American slugger would be the perfect opportunity to showcase his evolution under the guidance of the growing super gym Superbon Training Camp.

He said:

"Honestly, I’m just going to go with the flow. Just going to go with the flow, going to fight, going to show my technique, my strategy - everything that I’ve been learning here."

Ghazali is still with his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but the 18-year-old decided to set up his training camp in Bangkok at Superbon's gym.

While training under the tutelage of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, the Malaysian-American phenom also received guidance from former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Ghazali also hit the pads with famed coach Trainer Gae at the Bangkok stable.

Carrying a 6-2 promotional record, the young rising star wants nothing more than to dominate Paez and solidify his case for the top five in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali raves at Superbon's guidance heading into ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali's decision to live in Bangkok and train at Superbon Training Camp is nothing short of a leap of faith.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali raved about the fighting philosophies Superbon taught him during their sessions.

He said:

"So now that I’ve tried it, I’m glad that I did, because there’s so much to learn, there’s so much more coaches, trainers, fighters for me to learn from."

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

