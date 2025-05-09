“There’s so much to learn” - Johan Ghazali says training under Superbon’s guidance opened him to new philosophies

Johan Ghazali has the perfect opportunity to showcase his evolution under the guidance of three of the best strikers in history.

Ad

The teenage phenom will face off against Colombian-American brawler Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ghazali recalled studying different fighting philosophies after training at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Ghazali initially trained at his home stable of Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia, but decided to augment his training with trips to Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Johan Ghazali said:

"So now that I’ve tried it, I’m glad that I did, because there’s so much to learn, there’s so much more coaches, trainers, fighters for me to learn from."

During his time in Bangkok, Ghazali trained under ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Ad

Ghazali also received valuable instruction from famed coach Trainer Gae at Superbon Training Camp.

The Malaysian-American phenom is a stellar 6-2 in his ONE Championship tenure, and wants nothing more than to get that crucial seventh win to accelerate his march up the flyweight Muay Thai landscape.

Ghazali has yet to break into the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division's top five rankings, but a win over Paez would give him a strong case to barge into the weight class' elite.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali looks at the silver lining after his loss to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan

Johan Ghazali may have fallen short in his last outing, but he isn't letting his defeat fester in his psyche.

Ad

The 18-year-old lost to fellow phenom Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 via unanimous decision this January in Bangkok.

In the same interview with SCMP, Ghazali said:

"Honestly, I saw a lot of improvement in myself. Of course, there was a lot that I lacked in that fight, but there was a lot where I saw like, 'oh, I can actually fight like this' or 'I can actually do this kind of style' and whatever."

Ad

Watch Ghazali's entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.