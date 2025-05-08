Teenage KO machine Johan Ghazali lock horns with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali makes his hotly anticipated return in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

It will mark the Malaysian-American sensation's ninth appearance under the promotional banner, while the Colombian-American star returns for his sophomore outing inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6. ONE Championship broke the news on its site earlier today.

Johan, known to fight fans as 'Jojo,' has grown exceptionally with each appearance inside the circle, and he's eager to add another big feather in his cap next month.

The 18-year-old debuted with a blistering 16-second finish of Padestsuk Fairtex, and his knockout weapons have leveled up with more power, intensity, and durability over the past two years.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Johan Ghazali has claimed an additional four knockout triumphs, and when his trademark tool didn't get the job done, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative showed he could treat the masses to a striking clinic for three rounds.

While there have been plenty of memorable moments for the young star, he prepares for this contest months after a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Colombian powerhouse Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.

Ad

Ad

Both rising talents treated fans to an intense nine-minute scrap, with the Malaysian-American and 'Panda Kick' scoring knockdowns of their own.

Unfortunately, Estupinan's aggression and more accurate striking gave him the edge over the Sarawakian warrior.

Like Johan Ghazali, Diego Paez heads into this war with his back against the wall

With four months to work on his shortcomings, Johan Ghazali is fired up to bounce back with a victory and move closer to the upper echelons of the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Ad

Paez, however, looks to crush his dreams when ONE Fight Night 32 commences inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The Colombian-American returns to the global stage in search of his maiden win under the promotional spotlight after falling short to Sean Climaco in his promotional bow at ONE Fight Night 28.

Paez will fancy his chances against 'Jojo,' and if and when the teenage sensation does overextend while hunting for a highlight-reel moment, the Classic Fight Team athlete wouldn't need a second invitation to wrap things early on fight night.

Ad

Who emerges victorious in this flyweight Muay Thai banger on June 6? North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.