ONE 170 results and recap: Johan Ghazali vs Johan Estupinan

Two of ONE Championship’s brightest prospects stepped inside the Circle at ONE 170 as 18-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali squared off with undefeated Colombian sensation Jordan Estupinan.

Coming off an impressive first-round knockout against Josue Cruz in September, Ghazali looked to land his seventh career win under the ONE banner while simultaneously handing ‘Panda Kick’ his first loss in 26 fights.

Round 1: Estupinan gets things started with a high kick. Ghazali comes right back with a kick of his own, but so far it’s Estupinan who is leading the charge and looking to impose his will against the teen phenom. Estupinan lands a kick to the body and throws a nice combination that backs up Ghazali. ‘Jojo’ is struggling to close the distance and hit the mark, but connects with a nice right hand that pops Estupinan’s head back near the halfway point of the round.

Ghazali’s arm is already looking red as he’s had to block numerous kicks to the body and head. Ghazali eats a calf kick but rushes in looking to land. He practically runs over Estupinan, sending him to the canvas, but it’s ruled a slip and the fight continues. As the fight resumes, Ghazali lands an overhand right and once again Estupinan hits the mat. This time, it is ruled a knockdown, though ‘Panda Kick’ is protesting.

Round 2: Estupinan picks up right where he left off with the kicks, but Ghazali’s confidence appears to be growing courtesy of the late-round knockdown in the first. Ghazali is looking to land the counter right each time Estupinan throws a kick. Estupinan goes high with a kick, but the return shot from Ghazali lands low, bringing a pause to the bout.

The fight resumes and Estupinan unleashes a series of kicks as Ghazali continues to try and walk him down. Estupinan slips again during an exchange. Ghazali counters another high kick, this time with a stiff low kick to Estupinan’s lead leg. Ghazali connects with another overhand right, but Estupinan catches ‘Jojo’ with a looping left hand that puts Ghazali on the mat for the first time in the fight.

Ghazali answers the count and comes after Estupinan, but is unable to even things up before the round ends.

Round 3: Ghazali comes forward, still looking to land the overhand right. Estupinan responds with a two-punch combination punctuated by a high kick. Ghazali is swinging big with the fight hanging in the balance, but he’s also missing big which gives Estupinan a prime opportunity to counter. Estupinan rips to the body on his back foot. Ghazali sticks him with an overhand right, busting Estupinan open in the process.

Estupinan goes back to the body after Ghazali lands a lead leg attack. ‘Jojo’ calls for Estupinan to stand in the phone booth and trade with him, but ‘Panda Kick’ isn’t interested in throwing caution to the win with 20 seconds to go. Ghazali going for the knockout shot, but it’s Estupinan who lands a counter right hook to close out the third and final round.

ONE 170 - Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan Official Result

After three rounds of intense back-and-forth action that saw both fighters hit the mat, we went to the scorecards to determine who would take one step closer toward title contendership. All three judges saw the fight in favor of Johan Estupinan, awarding him the win via unanimous decision.

With the victory at ONE 170, ‘Panda Kick’ moves to 27-0 in his professional Muay Thai career and 5-0 under the ONE Championship banner. Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali falls to 6-2 and has now lost two of his last three on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

Official Result: Johan Estupinan defeated Johan Ghazali via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

