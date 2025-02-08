ONE Fight Night 28 results: Sean Climaco vs. Diego Paez

The third meeting between long-time rivals Sean Climaco and Diego Paez went down on Friday evening in front of the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as they were part of the thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card.

Climaco holds a 2-nil lead in their head-to-head score and aims to pick up his second win under the world's largest martial arts organization, but Paez is determined to get one back and begin his ONE Championship campaign in the win column.

See the blow-by-blow action from this flyweight Muay Thai match.

Round 1: Climaco landed the first strike of the match with a kick, but Paez was able to counter with his very own solid kick. Climaco continued to throw kicks in the early going of the match, but he also targeted Paez's body.

Climaco also pressed Paez forward and was the more aggressive fighter. Paez started to swing out his punches that backed Climaco several times during the round. Paez ended the opening round by connecting a spinning back elbow.

Round 2: Climaco continued to pressure Paez with his powerful kicks that constantly landed on his arms. The Filipino-American has also started to let go of his hands with stiff jabs that snapped back Paez's head.

Paez landed another spinning back elbow just before the round ended, but Climaco's patience and more calculated approach in the second frame resulted in a dominant round for him with more significant strikes landed.

Round 3: Paez tried to fend off Climaco early in the final round with several kicks and front kicks to avoid his blitzing attacks. But Climaco brushed it off and continued where he left off in the first two rounds by connecting multiple kicks and punches against Paez.

Climaco stunned Paez with a powerful leg kick but Paez recovered well to avoid a possible knockdown. In the last minute of the match, the Colombian-American became more aggressive by swinging to the fences with punches. This resulted in an exciting firefight in the dying seconds of the match.

ONE Fight Night 28 - Sean Climaco vs. Diego Paez

Filipino-American star Sean Climaco proved that he still got Diego Paez's number after he eked out a close split decision win over his rival in their flyweight Muay Thai match on Friday evening at ONE Fight Night 28.

Climaco and Paez thrilled the fans who were present in the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a back-and-forth action. This was the former's third win over the latter, and he has picked up his second win under the ONE banner.

The Smash Fighter and Woodenman Muay Thai-affiliated athlete's left-hand punch and kicks were instrumental throughout the bout, as he found a home to it on Paez's chin and body that persuaded the judges to give him the victory.

Sean Climaco defeated Diego Paez via split decision in their flyweight Muay Thai match.

