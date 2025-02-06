The trilogy fight between Sean Climaco and Diego Paez will fittingly happen on the global stage under the world's largest martial arts organization on Feb. 7 as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Climaco and Paez have crossed paths before and have fought twice. The former got a TKO stoppage win in their first meeting, while their rematch ended in a draw.

Now, the Filipino-American striking sensation is excited to welcome Paez to ONE Championship and settle their rivalry once and for all.

Additionally, Climaco claimed that it would be a must-watch for American fans, stating:

"This [third fight] is something that him and I have been like itching for over the last five years. It's something he wants, something I want, and it's gonna be an exciting fight, especially for American Muay Thai."

The 30-year-old contender is fresh off a second-round knockout loss to Johan Estupinan last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

Despite the setback, he maintained his reputation as one of the most exciting athletes in the promotion.

Sean Climaco shares his biggest takeaway from his defeat at the hands of Johan Estupinan

Speaking of his latest defeat, the Smash Fighter and Woodenman Muay Thai representative has shared the most important lesson he got from that fight that he will carry throughout his career.

According to Sean Climaco, he should always take his time and stick to his fight plan instead of making the fight exciting for fans to watch:

"What I learned was I don't have to go into a firefight like that. I mean, I'm still gonna try to make the fight exciting, but if you're ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover."

ONE Fight Night 28 emanates from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

