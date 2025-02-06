Sean Climaco on the biggest lesson he learned from KO loss to Johan Estupinan: “Take your time to recover”

30-year-old Filipino-American firecracker 'The One' Sean Climaco is one of the most exciting young striking stars in the world's largest martial arts organization today.

Climaco made his ONE Championship debut in May of 2024 to rousing applause as he showcased his explosive style in a first-round knockout over Mexico's Josue Cruz at ONE Fight Night 22.

But then he ran into a brick wall against Colombian dynamo 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan last September at ONE 168: Denver, where he lost in the second round via technical knockout.

Taking the learnings from that setback, Climaco says he has emerged as a much better fighter. He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"What I learned was I don’t have to go into a firefight like that. I mean, I’m still gonna try to make the fight exciting, but if you’re ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover."

Climaco is set to return to action this weekend, and fans can't wait to see him do what he does best in the ring.

Sean Climaco returns to action to face debuting Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

'The One' Sean Climaco is set to bring his explosive style back into the ring to face Colombian-American star Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Sean Climaco's next bout.

