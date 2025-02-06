  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Sean Climaco on the biggest lesson he learned from KO loss to Johan Estupinan: “Take your time to recover”

Sean Climaco on the biggest lesson he learned from KO loss to Johan Estupinan: “Take your time to recover”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 09:25 GMT
Johan Estupinan and Sean Climaco - Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Estupinan and Sean Climaco - Photo by ONE Championship

30-year-old Filipino-American firecracker 'The One' Sean Climaco is one of the most exciting young striking stars in the world's largest martial arts organization today.

Climaco made his ONE Championship debut in May of 2024 to rousing applause as he showcased his explosive style in a first-round knockout over Mexico's Josue Cruz at ONE Fight Night 22.

But then he ran into a brick wall against Colombian dynamo 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan last September at ONE 168: Denver, where he lost in the second round via technical knockout.

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Taking the learnings from that setback, Climaco says he has emerged as a much better fighter. He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"What I learned was I don’t have to go into a firefight like that. I mean, I’m still gonna try to make the fight exciting, but if you’re ever rocked or hurt, then you should try to slow things down, learn how to calm down, and take your time to recover."

Climaco is set to return to action this weekend, and fans can't wait to see him do what he does best in the ring.

Sean Climaco returns to action to face debuting Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video

'The One' Sean Climaco is set to bring his explosive style back into the ring to face Colombian-American star Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Sean Climaco's next bout.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी