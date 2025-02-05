Sean Climaco swapping his ruthless ways for a more cautious approach vs. Diego Paez: “Doesn’t need to be chaos the whole time”

'The One' Sean Climaco plans to trade chaos for caution when he returns to the ring this Friday night.

Following a devastating knockout loss against Johan Estupinan in September, Climaco will look to climb back into the win column and secure his second career win under the ONE banner at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

Standing in his way will be promotional newcomer Diego Paez.

Though his last outing against Estupinan undeniably delivered fireworks, the result was not the one he'd hoped for. This time around, Climaco plans to take a much more measured approach rather than swinging for the fences and hoping for the best. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco said:

“I’m learning to take my time. Not every minute of the fight needs to be a firefight. It doesn’t need to be chaos the whole time.”

Overall, 'The One' is 11-3 in his Muay Thai career and 1-1 inside the Circle.

Sean Climaco is excited to finally settle things with Diego Paez

When Sean Climaco steps into the ring with Diego Paez inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it will be a somewhat familiar feeling for both fighters.

As it turns out, Climaco has already gone toe-to-toe with Paez twice on the regional scene. He said:

“The first fight, I won by TKO. The second fight, he fought a little bit differently. He actually caught me with a spinning elbow at the end of the first round, which I felt like should have been a flash knockdown because I got up really fast as the bell rang, and then the ref gave me an eight-count. If I didn’t get that eight-count, I would have won the fight."

It's been five years since their last meeting. Needless to say, both fighters have been chomping at the bit to get back in the ring and settle things between them.

Now they'll have the chance to do it on martial arts' biggest global stage.

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

