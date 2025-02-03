"He's not gonna have any chance to breathe" - Sean Climaco promises to unleash hell on Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 28

When Filipino-American Muay Thai star Sean Climaco competes inside the ring, fans can always expect an all-out war and non-stop action from him.

That is precisely what he plans to bring against promotional newcomer Diego Paez in their upcoming match at ONE Fight Night 28.

Climaco and Paez are booked in a flyweight Muay Thai match inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Ahead of their showdown, the former was interviewed by the world's largest martial arts organization to give his thoughts on their upcoming fight.

According to the 30-year-old athlete, he plans on suffocating his Colombian-American opposition with his forward pressure until he breaks.

Sean Climaco offered:

"It could be a dominant decision or a knockout. It's only gonna be three rounds, so he's not gonna have any chance to breathe in those three rounds. It's gonna be a fast-paced, three-round fight."

Climaco is looking to pick up his second victory under the promotion and bounce back from his previous loss at the hands of Johan Estupinan last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

Other ONE Championship stars join Sean Climaco and Diego Paez on loaded ONE Fight Night 28 card

The flyweight Muay Thai scrap between Sean Climaco and Paez is only one of the several matches that will be featured in the thrilling ONE Fight Night 28 card on Feb. 7, as other massive fights, including a world title match, are going to be witnessed.

In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai defends his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Other notable fighters seeing action on the card are Nong-O Hama, Zhang Lipeng, Lito Adiwang, Keito Yamakita, Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, and Gabriel Sousa.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

