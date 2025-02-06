Sean Climaco bringing a different package into Diego Paez trilogy at ONE Fight Night 28: “I now know how to stay composed”

Sean Climaco plans on showing a different side of himself after splitting his first two appearances inside the Circle.

For the first time in 2025, Climaco will strap on the four-ounce gloves for a highly anticipated clash with ONE Championship newcomer Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video. They tango in a flyweight Muay Thai battle.

Trending

In his first two promotional appearances, Climaco scored a big first-round knockout over Josue Cruz at ONE Fight Night 22 before coming up short against undefeated Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan in September.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In both fights, the American striker delivered a fast and furious pace that saw him throw caution to the wind in favor of a fan-friendly firefight.

This time around, Sean Climaco plans to put his defensive skills on display and take a more measured approach against Paez.

“I now know how to stay composed and I’ve been definitely working on my defense, too," Climaco told ONE. "It’s gonna be a different fight, especially from the last two fights we’ve had.”

ONE Fight Night 28 will actually be the third meeting between Sean Climaco and Diego Paez.

Their first two scraps came on the regional scene, with Sean Climaco scoring a TKO in their inaugural bout.

The second time around, they fought to a draw after Paez scored a flash knockdown in the waning seconds of the opening round. In the end, their rematch was ruled a draw.

Ever since, both fighters have been itching to run it back for a third time.

“This [third fight] is something that him and I have been like itching for over the last five years. It’s something he wants, something I want, and it’s gonna be an exciting fight, especially for American Muay Thai,” Climaco added.

Who comes out on top when two of Muay Thai's most exciting prospects throw hands on martial arts' biggest global stage?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.