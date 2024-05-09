WATCH: Japanese rising star Chihiro Sawada ups the brutality with nasty grounded knee against Noelle Grandjean in Bangkok

Undefeated Japanese star Chihiro Sawada delivered another sensational showing at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

After taking out both Sanaz Fayazmanesh and 'Shadow Cat' Jihin Radzuan in her first two outings under the ONE banner, Sawada made it three in a row inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, besting Noelle Grandjean in a decidedly dominant fashion.

"Chihiro Sawada left it ALL in the ring. What’s next for the Japanese star?"

With the win, Chihiro Sawada moved to 3-0 inside the Circle and kept her 'O' intact. She now sits at 8-0-1 overall and has locked herself into the No. 3 spot in the atomweight MMA rankings.

With Sawada quickly establishing herself as a potential contender in one of ONE Championship's most talent-stacked divisions, fight fans are already wondering who she will be matched up with next. Fortunately, there is a bevy of fresh matchups waiting for Sawada as she continues to work her way up the ladder.

Who's next for Chihiro Sawada?

As it stands, Chihiro Sawada could potentially find herself paired up with the No. 4 or No. 5 ranked atomweight contenders, Alyona Rassohyna or Tiffany Teo.

No. 2 ranked Denice Zamboanga is currently scheduled to challenge Stamp for the ONE atomweight MMA world championship at ONE 167 on June 7, so that rules her out. By process of elimination, that leaves none other than South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee.

Ranked No. 1, 'Hamzzang' has more than 30 career fights to her credit and has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the business, including Denice Zamboanga, Itsuki Hirata, and Stamp.

Ham would likely be the best possible fight if ONE Championship truly wants to test Sawada's skills and determine if she's ready for a big-time title fight.

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 22 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.