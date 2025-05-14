“Good to have those two in the team” - Japanese star Yuki Yoza grateful for the guidance he’s received from Takeru, Masaaki Noiri

Yuki Yoza heads into his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut with the guidance of two of the most influential kickboxers of all time.

The Japanese superstar steps on ONE Championship's stage for the first time when he takes on Elbrus Osmanov in a bantamweight kickboxing match at ONE Friday Fights 109 on May 23 at Lumpinee Stadium.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion said Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri have been tremendous in helping him get ready for his ONE Championship debut.

Yuki Yoza said:

"It’s good to have those two in the team, as well. I’ve been getting a lot of inspiration from Takeru and Noiri."

Takeru is arguably the greatest kickboxer in Japanese history, and the only fighter to have captured the K-1 Kickboxing title in three divisions.

'The Natural Born Krusher' is a former K-1 Kickboxing super bantamweight, featherweight, and super featherweight champion and is now the no.2 contender in the flyweight kickboxing ranks.

Noiri, meanwhile, was a two-division K-1 Kickboxing champion and now holds the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Yoza is Takeru and Noiri's junior at their Team Vasileus stable in Tokyo, and he's determined to continue his ascent to the top of the kickboxing world.

The 27-year-old captured the K-1 Kickboxing lightweight title when he beat Taio Asahisa and only relinquished the strap earlier this year when he announced that he joined ONE Championship.

Yoza now looks to establish a foothold on the global stage when he faces the undefeated Osmanov, who holds a 12-0 overall record, in his ONE Championship debut in Bangkok.

Yuki Yoza ready to conquer the world stage in Bangkok

Yuki Yoza is determined to show the global audience his brand of terrifying kickboxing power.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Yoza said he's ready to show the world why he's one of the biggest signings ONE Championship had this year.

Yoza said:

"This is the stage I’ve been dreaming of. Now I need to show who Yuki Yoza is."

Watch Yoza's entire interview below:

