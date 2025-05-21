“This is a great matchup for me" - Yuki Yoza says his aggressive ways perfectly counters Elbrus Osmanov’s fighting style

Yuki Yoza expects to see his hand raised at ONE Friday Fights 109, where he'll duke it out with the dangerous Elbrus Osmanov.

The Japanese star's highly anticipated ONE Championship debut will take place this Friday, May 23, inside the storied grounds of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

During an interview with the promotion ahead of his trial by fire, Yoza explained why he's confident that he's better than Osmanov in every single aspect.

As far as the Team Vasileus athlete is concerned, his relentless in-your-face style will totally neutralize 'The Samurai's karate-based background. He said:

"He really gives me that 'Russian karate fighter' impression. He can throw back spin kicks explosively from any distance, and he's physically strong in a straightforward way. I'm very good against karate-style fighters, so I think this is a great matchup for me."

After dominating the Japanese striking circuit, Yuki Yoza's arrival is expected to shake up ONE's talent-enriched bantamweight kickboxing division.

The 145-pound weight class is currently governed by 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty. Yoza certainly wants to make a good first impression in his debut. A scintillating performance should give him a shot at a top 5 opponent next.

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available for free via watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and ONE's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Yuki Yoza says he'll bring destruction at ONE Friday Fights 109

Yuki Yoza prefers not to get the judges involved in his fights, and this finisher's mentality makes him a perfect fit for the home of martial arts.

That said, the 27-year-old powerhouse from Japan will be looking for the knockout as soon as the bell rings to introduce himself in the most emphatic way possible.

Yoza said in a South China Morning Post interview:

"Osmanov has top-level techniques, and I’m very sure this fight will be a very high-level fight - for sure. But my theme is always about destroying, beating, and getting KOs against my opponents. That’s my style."

