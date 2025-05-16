“Destroying, beating, and getting KOs” - Newcomer Yuki Yoza eager to showcase his ferocious style in ONE debut 

ONE Championship debutant Yuki Yoza is out to prove that his dynamic striking style is the perfect fit in the home of martial arts.

Ad

The Japanese firecracker will showcase his elite talents to the global audience for the first time at ONE Friday Fights 109.

On May 23, Yoza will trade heavy leather with streaking Russian heavy-hitter Elbrus Osmanov in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai slugfest inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While Yoza acknowledges Samurai's perfect 6-0 run in ONE so far, there's a reason his signing has garnered a ton of interest.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

The former K-1 lightweight champion possesses the perfect blend of speed and power, which he used to conquer the Japanese striking circuit.

The Team Vasileus star promises to bring the same killer instinct in his first foray in the home of martial arts and proves that every bit of hype surrounding him is real. He told the South China Morning Post:

"Osmanov has top-level techniques, and I’m very sure this fight will be a very high-level fight - for sure. But my theme is always about destroying, beating, and getting KOs against my opponents. That’s my style."

Ad

ONE Friday Fights 109 is available for free via watch.onefc.com, the ONE Super App, and ONE's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Yuki Yoza says Elbrus Osmanov is not on his level

Yuki Yoza already has sights on beating the best 145-pound strikers in ONE Championship, particularly interim bantamweight kingpin Nabil Anane and bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Ad

But before he gets a shot at the big fish, the Japanese striker must pass his first test. Yoza doesn't mind proving himself, telling the South China Morning Post that he'll make an example out of Osmanov.

"Osmanov is more of a well-rounded fighter. He wins more by decisions and doesn’t have many KOs in ONE Championship. So in this fight, I’m ready to show the gap in terms of skill set."

Ad

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview with Yuki Yoza:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.