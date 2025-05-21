“I couldn't ask for a better team" - Yuki Yoza reveals his star-studded corner for ONE Championship debut

27-year-old former K-1 lightweight kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza of Japan is ripped and ready to make his highly anticipated debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.
Yoza signed on to compete on the global stage of ONE Championship not too long ago, and now he's raring for his first appearance inside the ONE ring.
Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Yoza says he is honored to join a strong Japanese contingent in ONE Championship.
The 27-year-old striking veteran said:
"As usual, I'll have Takeru, Masaaki Noiri, and Masakazu Watanabe. I couldn't ask for a better team."
Yuki Yoza is set to make his ONE Championship debut against dangerous Russian foe 'The Samurai' Elbrus Osmanov.
The two throw down in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing bout at ONE Friday Fights 109, which will broadcast live in Asia primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 23rd.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.
Yuki Yoza ready to bring his brand of violence to ONE Championship: "That’s my style"
Japanese kickboxing star Yuki Yoza promises ONE Championship fans an electrifying performance when he makes his promotional debut this Friday night.
The 27-year-old tells fans to expect an all-out assault on Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109 at Lumpinee Stadium.
He told South China Morning Post in a recent interview:
"Osmanov has top level techniques, and I’m very sure this fight will be a very high-level fight - for sure. But my theme is always about destroying, beating, and getting KOs against my opponents. That’s my style."
